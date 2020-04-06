The Pennsylvania Department Health confirmed 1,470 additional cases of the coronavirus Monday, April 6, bringing the statewide total to 12,980 cases.

Five additional cases have been reported in Centre County from Sunday to Monday, with 44 total.

162 Pennsylvanians have died from the virus. No deaths have been reported in Centre County.

More than 70,000 individuals have tested negative for the virus.

All 67 Pennsylvania counties are under Governor Tom Wolf's stay at home order through April 30.

Fulton County, one of the only remaining counties to not have any cases, reported its first case. Now only two counties — Elk and Jefferson — have zero cases, according to the department.