Though Penn State students have been urged to go home amid the coronavirus pandemic, reality for those who are unable to go home — with their families living thousands of miles away — hits hard.

As American students have found themselves mainly preoccupied with the American timeline of the pandemic, international students including Jane Yun, who is from South Korea, have had no choice but to be simultaneously concerned about their well-being in the U.S. and the well-being of their families back home.

“As an international student who looks like the typical ‘Asian,’ more specifically, who looks Chinese, my biggest fear is safety,” Yun (freshman-graphic design) said.

Whether it be during her scant, daily 30-minute jogs or the vulnerable feeling in her dorm room, Yun stressed the psychological impact that the rise of anti-Asian political rhetoric and attacks throughout the United States have had on her personally.

“I make sure not to go in grabbing distance of people or vehicles as I do not if I will be the target of racism or hate crimes,” Yun said. “I am lucky so far — however, I am becoming more paranoid with every sound or movement and that is out of the ordinary.”

Kuwaiti student Taha Ali explained that she has naturally begun to feel very lonely living in what she describes as an ‘eerie’ campus environment. Similarly to Yun’s limited daily activity, Ali (senior-petroleum and natural gas engineering) noted that she only left her dorm room once a day to eat her breakfast and make sure she has enough food to last her the rest of the day.

For Ali, there is no viable way to presently return to her family as Kuwait has shut down its airports in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

“I’m trying to be patient, practice social distancing and focus on my studies until the Kuwaiti evacuation plan is finalized,” Ali said. “My family have been supportive over the phone, and I am looking forward to reuniting with them.”

Aisyah Noordin, a Malaysian government-sponsored student living off campus, will have to experience an evacuation of another kind. As a rising graduate, she said she has no choice but to return home a month after her last day of final exams.

“Honestly, I feel stuck being here and I definitely want to be back home,” Noordin (senior-computer engineering) said. “Since I am a graduating senior, [the Malayian embassy] will be doing the flight bookings for me so I have to stick with that. To add more, I know that I won’t be returning to the states anytime soon, so I also want to spend as much time as I can before going back for good.”

Although she planned to have her parents fly in to watch her walk at her commencement, Penn State has since postponed the spring 2020 commencement until further notice, likely leaving her with no way to attend the ceremony without obtaining a tourist visa and accounting for a $2,000 international flight from Malaysia to the U.S.

While the aforementioned experiences of South Korean, Kuwaiti and Malaysian students demonstrate the struggle international students are experiencing during coronavirus shut downs, Yun highlighted the circumstances surrounding international students in the United States caught in other circumstances.

“I am also concerned for other international students who are struggling to get back home, who do not have the means to get back home, or other international students who go to universities that were forced to go back home without prior warning,” Yun said.