West Chester University President Christopher Fiorentino announced the university will continue remote instructions through the fall 2020 semester. WCU had initially announced in mid-June that it planned to bring all students back on campus for the fall with a mixture of in-person and online instructions.

Remote instruction will be delivered through Zoom, Skype, email and other alternative modes which will be determined by faculty, according to the university's website.

There will be a few courses that will be offer a hybrid format of remote and in-person instruction to help students with clinical placements, student teaching, performance obligations, internship sites and other academic responsibilities.

Additionally, WCU announced that eligible undergraduate students taking courses this fall will be able to take advantage of six “free” fall credits during the upcoming 2020-21 winter or summer sessions, according to the statement.

This incentive will help the university meet its goal for all undergraduate students to complete at least 30 credits per academic year to graduate in four years.

WCU is set to begin its fall 2020 semester on time on August 24.

