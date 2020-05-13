This summer may be unlike any summer we have ever experienced.

With social distancing rules in place to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, certain quintessential summer activities will be shut down.

In spite of this, you can still have a great summer and make a lot of memories. Here’s a list of stuff you can do this summer while social distancing.

Go camping

Social distancing is a part of camping anyways, so it is the perfect activity during a pandemic. Many parks and trails are still open even in areas under lockdown, so pack your bags and pitch a tent.

Go outside

If you can’t go camping or don’t want to get eaten by mosquitos, find another way to soak up the summer weather. Going outside in any capacity is a really important part of your physical and mental well-being. Go for a walk around your neighborhood, kick a soccer ball in the backyard or just hang out and catch some rays.

Cook

With going out to eat no longer an option and take-out options being limited, you have probably been cooking at home. Use this summer as an opportunity to try out new recipes and eat new foods. If you don’t know how to cook, just Google some recipes or work on your pouring-milk-into-cereal skills.

Read

Is it boring? Yes. Does it make you smarter? Supposedly. But, reading is a good way to pass time and expand your brain. So far in quarantine, I’ve read "Antigone," "Into Thin Air" and the back of a shampoo bottle when too much got into my eyes and it burned really bad. Reading is important.

RELATED

Have a Zoom party

Although you may not be able to hang out with your friends in person, you can still be together via a video conferencing software like Zoom or Skype.

Scream into the oblivion

Let out all that existential dread.

Exercise

Whether you work out inside or outside, exercise is a great way to stay healthy in these uncertain times. Go for a run, lift some weights or take a bike ride this summer.

Watch movies

Summer movies have, for the most part, been canceled with movie theaters being closed this summer, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still enjoy watching your favorite films on a streaming service.

Get artistic

Summer is a great time to tap into your inner muse. With lots of time on your hands, you can paint a landscape, learn to play a new musical instrument or even just listen to music.