The Patriot League followed the Ivy League’s decision and opted to cancel athletics for the remainder of the spring season, which will once again impact some Penn State teams.

The Patriot League said in a statement: “The majority of Patriot League institutions have announced a temporary or semester-long transition to remote learning. While we recognize the deep disappointment that will be felt by our student-athletes, coaches, and communities, a continuation of spring seasons is untenable.

“The decision will be effective Monday, March 16.

“Individual institutions will decide the championship participation status of winter teams and student-athletes who have qualified.”

Four Penn State programs are currently scheduled to face Patriot League opponents. Below are those events (home events are bold):

Penn State men’s lacrosse vs. Lehigh at home on March 21

Penn State softball vs. Bucknell at home April 8

Penn State baseball vs. Bucknell at home on April 8

Penn State baseball at Lafayette on April 22

Penn State track and field at Bucknell for Bucknell Classic on April 10-11

Penn State track and field at Bucknell for Bucknell Team Challenge on April 18

Additionally, Penn State softball is scheduled to play Army on Saturday, March 14 at the Clearwater Spring Break Invitational. That game is set to proceed as scheduled.