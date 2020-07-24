Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf held his daily coronavirus press conference on Friday alongside Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine. Wolf and Levine addressed concerns over Pennsylvania schools reopening and the recent increase in coronavirus cases across the state.

Wolf said there has been a 7% increase in cyber school enrollment across the state. Pennsylvania released guidelines for schools to reopen, but the decision is ultimately up to individual school districts, according to Wolf.

With a dramatic increase in cases across the country, Wolf and Levine discussed possible causes for the spike in cases across the state, as well as appropriate ways to mitigate the spread.

"We have seen increases [in coronavirus cases] in every region and county," Levine said of the case spikes in Pennsylvania.

Wolf recently tightened restrictions on restaurants and bars in the state, which was aimed at mitigating the spread of the virus.

Wolf and Levine implored citizens to wear a mask, adhere to social distancing guidelines and quarantine for at least 14 days when coming from a state with high levels of coronavirus cases. These states are listed on Pennsylvania's coronavirus website.

