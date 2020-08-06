On Thursday, Penn State announced the release of a faculty and staff “COVID-19 symptom checker” within the Penn State Go app.

In order to access and use the feature, university employees must select the “Faculty and Staff Experience” when prompted to choose an experience in the app or click the “Change App Experience” button.

The release said faculty and staff are encouraged to complete Penn State Go's coronavirus symptom checker before returning to campus, as well as each day of the semester before leaving their homes and arriving on campus.

In addition to the symptom checker, the Faculty and Staff Experience will also include access to one’s Penn State email account, Canvas Teacher, a link to Workday and additional coronavirus resources.

According to Penn State News, a student symptom checker will go live in the Penn State Go app on Aug. 10. Additional information about this feature will be released to students in the coming days.

In the release, Executive Vice President and Provost Nick Jones said the university will continue to use the Penn State Go app to address the coronavirus pandemic on campus.

“Given the rapidly developing circumstances related to COVID-19, testing and tracing plans will evolve to incorporate the most current information and recommendations,” Jones said in the release. “Penn State Go allows us to communicate quickly when any new actions are warranted as new information emerges.”

RELATED