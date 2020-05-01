Penn State student Tyler Thomson has filed a lawsuit against the university because of its decision to close campus and switch to remote learning in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The federal class action lawsuit was filed on behalf of Thomson and all people who paid spring 2020 tuition and fees for or on behalf of Penn State students enrolled to take in-person classes.

The suit, filed in Middle District Court on Thursday, says it was the right decision for Penn State to close its campus.

However, it says this took away “the benefits of in-person instruction, access to campus facilities, student activities and other benefits” without proper reimbursement.

Penn State has said it would only reimburse students for half a semester of room, board and meal plan costs, and would not issue partial refunds for tuition.

The suit argues that because tuition at Penn State's online campus, World Campus, is significantly cheaper than in-person tuition, Penn State acknowledges "the value of an online education being worth between 44% and 80% less than the same degree earned on a physical campus."

Additionally, the suit draws on the fact that Penn State decided to reduce tuition costs for the summer 2020 semester, which will be remote. It says Penn State did not reduce spring tuition because it already collected tuition, and knew if it did not reduce summer tuition that "many students" would not agree to pay full price.

The suit argues Penn State breached the contract with Thomson and those paying tuition by moving classes online without reducing tuition.

According to the suit, Thomson is seeking disgorgement of amounts "wrongfully obtained for tuition and fees."

The suit names Penn State through its Board of Trustees as defendant.

Thomson has demanded a jury trial.

