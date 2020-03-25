The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed 276 more cases of the coronavirus in Pennsylvania as of Wednesday afternoon, bringing the statewide total to 1,127, according to a release.

The death toll for the commonwealth has now reached 11. There are 11,193 Pennsylvania residents who have tested negative for the virus.

All of those affected are reportedly either in isolation at home or in the hospital, according to the release.

There are eight cases of the virus in Centre County and one confirmed on Penn State’s University Park campus.