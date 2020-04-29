Cases of the coronavirus in Centre County have risen to 95 as of Wednesday, two cases more than the previous day, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

There is currently one death reported Centre County.

The department also announced an additional 1,102 positive cases of the coronavirus have been recorded in the commonwealth, bringing the Pennsylvania case total to 44,366.

According to the department, there have been 2,195 coronavirus deaths since the start of the pandemic, and 170,518 patients have tested negative.