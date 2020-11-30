The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 93 new coronavirus cases in Centre County since Saturday, according to data on its website.

There are currently 6,387 cases in Centre County. Of these, 6,078 are confirmed and 309 are probable.

There are currently 36 people hospitalized with the virus in Centre County, and one patient is on a ventilator.

The total number of virus-related deaths in Centre County is 48.

There is a total of 361,464 total cases in the commonwealth with a 60% recovery rate.

Across the state, 4,631 people are hospitalized with the virus, and 499 of those people are on ventilators.

All information is based on statistics released from the DOH on Monday, Nov. 30.