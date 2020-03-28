On Saturday, The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 533 additional coronavirus cases, bringing the statewide total to 2,751 cases.

There are now 12 deaths due to the coronavirus since March 27.

Centre County has confirmed 15 positive cases. One case is confirmed on Penn State’s University Park campus.

Philadelphia, Montgomery and Delaware counties account for nearly 49% of the total cases in the commonwealth.

On Friday, the United States became the first country to report over 100,000 cases.