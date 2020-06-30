The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 618 positive cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the commonwealth total to 86,606 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 677,581 negative cases, 6,649 virus-related deaths and a 78% recovery rate statewide.

Centre County reported three additional positive cases since Friday, bringing the county total to 201 cases. There have been 4,220 negative cases and seven virus-related deaths in the county.

