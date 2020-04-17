While the Penn State community practices social distancing around the globe, Penn State's Media Commons has created two new technological advancements that encourage informal, at-home learning.

The two initiatives – “Penn State Creates” and “IMEX[cursions]” — encourage connectivity through use of technology while still practicing safe techniques during the coronavirus pandemic, according to Bart Pursel, the interim director of innovation with Penn State’s Teaching and Learning with Technology.

Penn State Creates debuted on Wednesday, April 15 at 3 p.m. The first activity was an Adobe Fresco Painting Party hosted through Zoom, followed by various other weekly sessions using Adobe softwares. These activities require no previous Adobe experience and will give attendees the experience to exercise expressive techniques through technology.

IMEX[cursions] is a software created by Penn State’s Immersive Experience Lab. The software gives attendees the opportunity to experience technology including 360-degree video, virtual reality and augmented reality.

With virtual explorations of France, South Korea and Egypt, the technology offered allows an up-close cultural view of the world from one’s living room.

“While Penn Staters are practicing social distancing to stay safe and healthy, we realize that there is a need to spend time in enriching activities,” Pursel said in a press release. "We're excited about offering programs to the entire Penn State community that allow participants to learn something new and exercise their creativity in an informal environment."

