As I sit at home and learn remotely, I have been finding myself overwhelmed by the amount of movies that are available nowadays.

However, there are certain movies from various genres that may provoke deeper thought — especially during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here is a list of some of my top picks.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” is a timeless cult classic several generations have enjoyed. However, in the case of quarantining, I think that it is more than just a movie.

Every college student has wanted to take off a day of school, like Ferris does. Unfortunately while we can spend our time at home, we cannot take a day trip around Chicago with our friends.

Instead, we can stay home and live vicariously through Ferris, Cameron and Sloane as they go on their adventure.

“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” is available on Netflix, and it can be purchased on YouTube or GooglePlay for $2.99.

Crash

I included “Crash” because this is one of the only movies I watched for the first time during quarantine. And, I am glad I did because it ended up being a great movie, with equally great actors.

As it was created in 2004, “Crash” was progressive for its time in terms of the message that it conveys — the racial and social inequality of almost all of the characters in the plot.

It is definitely one that will make you think about the world and how we interact with each other.

You can watch “Crash” with an Amazon Prime or a Netflix subscription.

The Hunger Games

As the story of a dystopian society, “The Hunger Games” represents some of the feelings we have today being quarantined inside.

In the film, the tributes are trying to win the “Games” because they want income for their families.

The “may the odds ever be in your favor” mantra is probably what is whirling around people’s minds as they enter supermarkets during quarantine time — as they fight for toilet paper.

I think Walmart and the Games have a lot in common during our own dystopian society.

You can watch “The Hunger Games” on YouTube for $1.99 and Amazon for $3.99.

Rocky IV

“Rocky IV” is a story of hope and triumph. It was used during the Cold War to give the Americans a feeling of self-pride.

The world was never in favor of Rocky as he took on Ivan Drago, a steroid-filled Soviet boxer, however, the Italian Stallion overcame all odds and ended up being the best contender in the ring.

This movie gives me a sense of American pride and hope every time that I watch it, and I think that it is especially important during these times.

It is important to know that we can make it through, similar to how Rocky did.

You can watch “Rocky IV” on Philo with a subscription or on Amazon for $2.99.

Inglourious Basterds

One of my own favorite films, “Inglourious Basterds,” is a story about two separate groups of people fighting the Nazi hierarchy at the same time.

However, I have not just included this movie because it is one of my favorites — I believe it is enticing. It has a mixture of both interesting characters and a plot line that will keep you interested for the entire two and a half hours.

“Inglourious Basterds” is available to watch with a Netflix subscription or for purchase on both Amazon and YouTube for $3.99.

The Truman Show

“The Truman Show” follows around Truman Burbank as he goes about his daily life. However, his daily life is not as it seems.

This movie is ironic as we all sit at home, readjusting our daily routines and wondering, “what really is my daily life?”

Hopefully it will influence you to do an interesting quarantine activity because... you never know who will see you.

“The Truman Show” is available to watch with a Hulu subscription or for $2.99 on Amazon or YouTube.

Toy Story 4

The original “Toy Story” is a classic animation. If you haven’t seen the first one, then I recommend doing that before you watch any of the movies on this list.

If you’ve watched the first three, the fourth installment of the “Toy Story” series has recently been added to Disney+.

Ultimately, it is your duty as a human being to watch “Toy Story 4.”

You can view “Toy Story 4” with a Disney+ subscription or on Amazon or Youtube for $2.99.

Animal House

If you are missing a Friday night in State College — or just missing the “good old days” — “Animal House” can provide some type of consolation.

Bluto and the rest of the Delta Tau Chi house can bring a college Friday night to your couch.

You can view the movie with a Hulu subscription and on YouTube and Amazon for $3.99.

The Shining

As everybody is sitting locked in their homes, you might be feeling a bit like Jack Nicholson in “The Shining,” but my recommendation is that you refrain from full on psychosis.

Instead, watch Nicholson do all the work while you live vicariously through him.

You can view “The Shining” on Amazon for $2.99 and on YouTube for $3.99.

Good Will Hunting

I believe that “Good Will Hunting” is one of those movies every person should see.

With a high quality cast of characters, including Robin Williams and Ben Affleck, “Good Will Hunting” will leave you feeling as if you spend genuine quality time.

Some of the movie also takes place in a university, and I think we can relate with Will Hunting and his desires to be at a university.

You can watch it on Hulu with a subscription or on Amazon for $3.99.