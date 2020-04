Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has expanded the stay-at-home order to cover all 67 Pennsylvania counties, according to the Associated Press.

Wolf called the move “the most prudent option,” according to AP.

There are currently 5,805 reported cases of the coronavirus in the commonwealth.

