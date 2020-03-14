In the midst of the coronavirus spread, many are likely unfamiliar with some of the terms used about the virus.

Here is a quick guide to common coronavirus-related words and phrases, as defined by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Community spread

Community spread is when multiple people have been infected with a contagious disease, such as the coronavirus, in an area where nobody knows how or where they were infected.

This means that the source of infection is unknown.

Contact spread

Contact spread is when a person comes into contact with another person who tested presumptively positive for the coronavirus.

This means that the source of infection is known.

Quarantine

A quarantine is when a healthy person is exposed to an infected person and chooses to stay at home and away from other people in an effort to avoid spreading the illness.

Isolation

Isolation means an infected person who is sick — even with mild symptoms — chooses to stay at home and away from other people in an effort to avoid spreading the illness.

Social distancing

When a person practices social distancing, they are consciously avoiding other people in public areas to avoid contracting or spreading an illness.