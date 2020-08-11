Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many students attending the University of Pennsylvania now have to find a place to live in Philadelphia this fall, according the university.

The university announced Tuesday it will no longer offer on-campus housing for undergraduate students except for international students and those with "significant housing or personal hardships."

The university also announced it will reduce the fall tuition rate by 3.9%, which freezes the 2019-2020 rate.

The general fee will be reduced by 10%, and housing and dining rates paid for the fall semester will be fully credited or refunded.

The university previously announced its fall semester will be mostly online with exceptions for specific programs like nursing.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE