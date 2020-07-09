The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 719 positive cases of the coronavirus on Thursday.

In total, there have been 6,848 deaths from the virus and 92,867 confirmed cases statewide. As of Thursday, 787,156 patients have tested negative for the virus, and 77% of patients have recovered across Pennsylvania.

Centre County reported 235 total confirmed cases of the virus and 5,124 negative cases countywide.

