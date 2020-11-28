The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported a 154 confirmed positive coronavirus case increase in Centre County from Friday, bringing the county total to 5,985 cases.

According to DOH data, this is the highest single-day increase in coronavirus cases Centre County has seen in two months.

The county also has 311 probable cases, 47,141 negative cases and 48 virus-related deaths.

Additionally, Pennsylvania reported an additional 8,053 positive coronavirus cases, bringing the commonwealth total to 351,667 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, Pennsylvania has also had 2,806,464 negative cases, 10,275 virus-related deaths and currently has a 61% recovery rate.

Currently, there are 4,253 hospitalized coronavirus patients across the commonwealth — 32 of which are in Centre County. One Centre County patient is listed as being on a ventilator.

All information is based off of statistics the DOH reported Saturday, Nov. 28.

