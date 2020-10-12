On Monday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 1,088 additional positive cases of coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 173,304 cases.

Pennsylvania has had a cumulative total of 2,044,706 patients test negative since the start of the pandemic.

While there have been 8,368 coronavirus deaths statewide, the commonwealth currently has an 81% recovery rate for the virus.

In Centre County, the DOH 3,435 confirmed positive coronavirus cases and 80 probable cases. The county has also had 31,819 negative tests to date and 13 virus-related deaths.

Additionally, there are currently 725 coronavirus patients hospitalized across the commonwealth, 13 of which are in Centre County. None of the Centre County patients are listed as being on ventilators at this time, though there is a total of 81 patients on ventilators statewide.