As of June 11, an additional 467 coronavirus cases were reported across the commonwealth, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The statewide total has reached 77,313.

There have been 6,113 total virus-related deaths statewide, while 476,439 patients have tested negative.

In Centre County, there are 158 cases of the coronavirus. 2,739 people testing negative in the county.

