On Sunday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health updated the number of the coronavirus cases present in the commonwealth, with 643 new positives, bringing the state total to 3,394.

Among the positive cases, four new deaths occurred, bringing the statewide total deaths to 38.

Centre County has 22 cases of the coronavirus, with no deaths reported.

Twenty-two counties are currently under a stay-at-home order, including Centre County.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE