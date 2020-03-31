Facing the currently indefinite “stay at home” order form Governor Tom Wolf, many people are having trouble finding things other than copious amounts of food and addictive Netflix shows to occupy their time.

Given the constant use of technology for the rest of the semester, it can be easy to forget that books (and the act of reading for pleasure) does still exist.

To stay sane during this undefined period of social distancing, here are nine novels to keep your mind occupied and battle the insanity ensuing the quarantine period.

“Tuesdays with Morrie” by Mitch Albom

Everyone has had a person in their lives that has left some type of profound impact, whether it be a parent, a teacher or a friend.

In his book, Albom honors the wisdom given to him by his college professor Morrie Schwartz.

The novel emphasizes the importance of respecting the people that we encounter throughout our lives, using their knowledge to shape our own path. Albom details his life-changing conversations with Morrie, and how their relationship taught him a lesson on how to truly live.

“The Glass Castle” by Jeannette Walls

Adversity and hardship may oftentimes shape success. However, the memories of past struggles might never dissipate.

Jeannette Walls details exactly this in this memoir.

Walls describes life growing up in a dysfunctional, evermoving family spearheaded by an alcoholic father and clueless mother. Having to learn responsibility on her own, Walls emphasizes the bond between her and her siblings as they struggled to persevere and break from the lives that they led as children.

“Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng

For many, the answer to avoiding disaster is easy: Create rules, follow them and never stray from the status quo.

Entering a world that knows nothing other than the status quo, Mia Warren — a single mother with a mysterious and perplexing past — does not operate on an idyllic fantasy of society.

Celeste Ng’s book explores the perseverance of motherhood and uncovers the reality that rules do not always ensure perfection.

“An American Marriage” by Tayari Jones

The American Dream is something that has been preached to an entire generation. Having a steady career, owning a home and being married to the person who you love.

In Tayari Jones’s book, newlyweds Roy and Celestial have everything that comprises the American Dream — until they don’t.

After the wrongful arrest of Roy, Celestial not only questions her faith in the fundamental values that have defined her life, but her relationships as a whole. The novel underlines the role that outside, uncontrollable forces can play on one’s life — changing things in a split-second.

“The Second Sex” by Simone de Beauvoir

The Second Sex, known its original language as “Le Deuxième Sexe,” is a feminist’s all-time favorite book.

Simone de Beauvoir, a female french existentialist during the 20th century, expresses the Western definition of a woman, discussing the inequality and oppression of women present in society throughout history and in the present day.

Single-handedly, this novel explains many of the global sentiments present behind the past and present women’s rights movements.

“The Secret History” by Donna Tartt

Professors can have a deep-seated impact on students — but not always in a profound or beneficial way.

In a melange of genres, Donna Tartt’s The Secret History follows a group of college students with mixed morals stemming from the teachings of their classics professor.

The “howcatchem” novel recalls the mystery of a decade old murder, and what could have been done to stop it.

“The Success Principles” by Jack Canfield

Nearly anyone can recall a distant memory of a “Chicken Soup for the Soul” book from their disorganized, sixth-grade classroom bookshelf.

Jack Canfield’s book takes the passions he learned throughout his career and transforms them into a gospel for those looking to redirect their lives toward a path that reaches their ambitions.

Using Canfield’s own experience along with the success stories of many, the book details life-changing techniques to inspire long-lasting change.

“The Last Lecture” by Jeff Zaslow and Randy Pausch

Recently, the world has been faced with a global scare that begs the question: What would your legacy be if you vanished tomorrow?

After his terminal cancer diagnosis, Randy Pausch gave his last lecture titled “Really Achieving your Childhood Dreams.” Rather than centering the lecture around dying and the legacy he was going to leave, he shifted the focus to the importance of living.

In the book, Pausch parallels the sentiments present in his renowned lecture, emphasizing the importance of achieving one’s own dreams through the “Carpe Diem” point of view.

“And Then There Were None” by Agatha Christie

What happens when strangers are persuaded to come to a mysterious island and are faced with a murder?

Known for her plethora of mystery novels, Agatha Christie's book follows the fear of 10 people racing against an untimely demise as they struggle to find a murderer among them.