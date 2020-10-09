Mount Nittany Health announced that it is currently treating 13 positive coronavirus inpatients and has activated its coronavirus Surge Capacity Plan, according to a Friday press release.

In the past two weeks, the Mount Nittany Medical Center has had an average of six to eight coronavirus patients daily, the release said. The 13 patients who are currently hospitalized are between the ages of 33 and 96 and have mostly come from long-term care facilities.

The patients are treated in the center’s 21-bed specialized unit for coronavirus patients, which can be expanded as necessary.

The Surge Capacity Plan includes adjustments to normal operations and the rescheduling of non-essential procedures and surgeries that require an overnight admission to the center.

Patients who had surgical cases scheduled for Friday, Oct. 9 have been contacted and future cases will be evaluated on a “daily basis” based on the number of hospitalized coronavirus patients.

Operations for those who need outpatient surgery, emergency and acute services at Mount Nittany Medical Center and Physician Group practices will continue, as will all other hospital services.

Mount Nittany Health said long-term care facilities are being “closely” monitored for possible additional coronavirus cases and for actions that are being taken to limit exposures and spread.

The rise in hospital admissions and positive cases is related to cases from multiple long-term care facilities and community members.

Possible adjustments to the Surge Capacity Plan will continue to be evaluated based on the “overall inpatient census and the number of covid-19 patients” into next week.