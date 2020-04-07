This past February, I signed up to race the Philadelphia Love Run Half Marathon — which would be my first half marathon — with Penn State’s Club Cross Country Team.

With the race set for March 29, I excitedly began ramping up my training in preparation for what I was sure would be a significant milestone in my running experience.

In my imagination, however, I never could have anticipated the way in which this race would be accomplished.

It was on March 12 that I heard the news: The half marathon, like so many other races across the country and around the world, had been postponed due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Part of me assumed this would happen, especially considering the impact the virus was having on other races and public events, but I had still been holding out hope that my team and I would get to complete the goal we set out to accomplish.

Even though the race had been rescheduled for early October, I was still disappointed that I would not get to experience my first half marathon or put my longer distance training to the test in March — especially since I realized Club Cross Country’s fall race season would likely conflict with the new date.

Mentally, I began coping with the undeniable conclusion that my time to race the 13.1 miles would have to wait. Not having any backup plan in mind, I figured I would just keep running whatever mileage I was feeling each day.

Once again, however, my plan was turned upside down when the Club Cross Country officers devised a new race day option for the team — this being the Virtual NOT Love Run Half Marathon, fondly referred to as the VNLRHM.

As you might guess from the name, this new race was to be completed virtually. On the originally planned race day, any interested teammates would go out and race 13.1 miles in their respective hometowns, taking note of their time and route using a running application such as Strava — a tool on which you can record and post your run, bike, swim or other activity.

Participants were also encouraged to take photos and videos of their experience so that the team could share in each other’s races after the fact.

At first, I was unsure as to whether or not I would follow through with this race. I feared that I would not be able to map out a 13.1 mile route in my area and, even more so, that I would struggle to finish it without my teammates there with me.

Before I could give up on the idea entirely, my eyes were opened to a remarkable truth.

Despite the disappointment and negativity surrounding the recently announced switch to online learning and need for isolation, my teammates were still throwing every bit of positivity they could manage into one another's lives.

Every day when I logged into Strava, I saw that my teammates were still getting out there and training for the race they signed up for.

Every day, I noticed new messages in our Facebook group or GroupMe from team members doing their very best to bring a smile to their friends’ faces or encourage them to continue finding the little joys in life.

Every day, I saw signs that the spirit of the team — this beautiful, selfless group of people — was far from defeated. So why should mine be?

With this newfound inspiration, I committed to accomplishing the half marathon goal, no matter what difficulties it might bring.

Soon enough, March 29 came around — race day.

I had mapped out my route, I had planned my start time, I had tried my best to get a good sleep and drink enough water, and I had checked the weather probably a thousand times.

I was as ready as I was going to be under the circumstances, so I laced up my shoes and went for it, all with the knowledge that my team was running alongside me in spirit.

Right away, I was filled to the brim with excitement for the task ahead of me. Adrenaline started to mask any anxious nerves I had been feeling, and I started to settle into a comfortable pace within the first mile or two.

Although it felt a little warmer than I would have liked for a race day, the wind — although fairly strong — was helping to cool me down and I was distracted by the scenery around me. After all, it’s kind of hard to complain when the sun is shining and the sky is blue.

Through the first half of the race, everything felt pretty smooth. My mindset was still in check and I seemed to be holding up well physically too, even though my legs were feeling a bit fatigued from fighting the now blustering winds for six and a half miles.

As the run progressed, these winds continually proved to be an issue. While I was grateful to not feel like I was being cooked in the heat of the day, there were moments where I thought I might get blown away by the gusts I was trudging through.

The combination of intense wind, high mileage count and decent elevation gain were starting to take a toll on my legs at around nine miles in. I felt the stress on my knees build and a decrease in my turnover as a result.

Nonetheless, I knew I would still be able to finish the remaining four miles. The minor aches and pains I was experiencing were just that, and nothing could overpower the reminder that my teammates were rooting for me from wherever they were at that moment.

Before I knew it, I had made it back to the place that I started the journey almost 13 miles ago. With my first half marathon coming to a close, I forced my brain to zone out as I strided through the remaining yards.

Tired from dueling the unusually fierce winds and in desperate need of water, I walked back to my car, still trying to process what had just happened, but smiling all the way.

Having had some time to reflect on the race, I can now conclude that there was nothing extraordinary about what I did on March 29, 2020.

I am, of course, proud of myself for running my first half marathon and tackling the longest distance I have ever run, but at the end of the day, my performance is not the aspect of this experience that should be talked about.

The truly incredible part of that day shines through in the effort put forward by my teammates.

No one would argue these were ideal race day circumstances, but despite that, the team pulled together in the spirit of positivity and decided it was not going to let a virus take its ambition away.

We committed to the training and the task ahead, and we pushed through it — even when it was difficult — in support of one another. If that’s not the sign of something special, then I could not tell you what is.

It was the love and strength of these individuals that encouraged me to finish what I signed up for in February, and for that I am beyond grateful. These individuals, this team: They are the ones who made my first half marathon experience as special as it was.

I look forward to the day that my teammates and I can complete the 13.1 miles in an official race setting, but for now I take solace in knowing that — even in this time of isolation — I am surrounded by loving hearts and encouraging souls just as before.

