The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 9,966 positive coronavirus cases Thursday, bringing the commonwealth total to 529,335 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, Pennsylvania has also had 3,101,764 negative cases, 13,392 virus-related deaths and currently has a 60% recovery rate.

Additionally, Centre County has had a total of 7,600 confirmed positive cases, which is an increase in 514 confirmed positive cases from data on Friday, Dec. 11. The county also reported 422 probable positive cases, 50,812 negative cases and 118 virus-related deaths.

Currently, there are 6,209 hospitalized coronavirus patients across the commonwealth, 48 of which are in Centre County. Four Centre County patients are listed as being on a ventilator.

All information is based off of statistics from the DOH reported Thursday, Dec. 17.