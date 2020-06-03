According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, an additional 511 cases of the coronavirus have been reported across the commonwealth, bringing the total number of cases to 73,405.
There have been 5,742 deaths statewide while 408,269 patients have tested negative.
In Centre County, there are a reported 154 cases of the coronavirus and seven virus related deaths. 2,252 patients have tested negative in the county.
