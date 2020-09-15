According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there are an additional 1,151 positive cases of the coronavirus as of Tuesday, bringing the total cases statewide to 146,214, according to the department's website.

There are a reported 7,875 deaths statewide with 1,695,284 patients testing negative to date.

About 82% of patients have recovered from the virus, according to the website.

In Centre County, there are 1,395 confirmed cases, and 54 additional probable cases. Two patients are currently hospitalized, according to the website.

A total of 21,233 people in Centre County have tested negative to date.

There have been 11 reported deaths in the county.