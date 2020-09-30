Penn State is now offering walk-up coronavirus tests for asymptomatic University Park employees, according to a Penn State news release.

The on-demand tests will be offered from Sept. 29 to Oct. 2 in the basement level of the HUB-Robeson Center parking deck for employees who are listed in the university's Return to Work database.

The testing center operates from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily but will be open for employee-only testing from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., according to the release.

Registration is not required, but the testing is voluntary and doesn't replace mandatory surveillance testing, the release said.

Employees being tested must not eat, drink, chew or smoke 30 minutes before arrival to the testing site, and they should bring identification and a smartphone.

Employees experiencing coronavirus symptoms won't be allowed to get tested at the new site for walk-up testing. Any employee experiencing symptoms should stay home and call their health care provider to request a test, the release said.

Penn State is considering an expansion of the on-demand testing beyond this week, according to the release.