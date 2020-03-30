On March 24, an Arizona man died of cardiac arrest and his wife was hospitalized after ingesting chloroquine, a commonly used fish tank additive which many— including President Donald Trump — touted as being a “game changer” in treating the novel coronavirus.

There is growing evidence of Chloroquine as a highly effective treatment for COVID-19. In a collaborative effort, @RiganoESQ (Johns Hopkins), Thomas Broker, PhD (Stanford) & I explore Chloroquine as a treatment/prophylactic to treat & prevent coronavirus. https://t.co/gCgJDxhAjV — James Todaro, MD (@JamesTodaroMD) March 13, 2020

Reports of panicked self-medication have become more common, with reports of 480 people in Iran dying after ingesting methanol as misinformation surrounding the coronavirus prompted them across social media to do so.

By February 2020, the World Health Organization became so alarmed at the overabundance of information surrounding the novel coronavirus that it warned of an “infodemic,” short for information epidemic.

Here are the best and worst ways to respond to the coronavirus pandemic online.

WORST: Succumbing to misinformation surrounding the coronavirus

Whether it be in the false claims that garlic may help prevent people from contracting the coronavirus, that spraying alcohol or chlorine all over one’s body kills the coronavirus, or that taking a hot bath will protect people from catching the virus, there is no shortage of misinformation circulating through social media.

The easiest way to counteract is by relying on a select number of well-established and credible sources as opposed to Instagram posts or tweets that make claims that you have not seen elsewhere and cannot be proven.

Organizations such as the WHO are releasing coronavirus “myth busters” on their website in an effort to counterbalance the spread of misinformation surrounding a coronavirus cure.

BEST: Rediscovering your interests online

As many find themselves bored following orders to stay at home and self-quarantine, many have looked to social media to entertain themselves and connect with people from all over — whether they join Oregon illustrator Carson Ellis’ Quarantine Art Club or the so-called “Quarantine Book Club” which brings together book lovers and authors to chat via Zoom.

Local organizations are also taking action, such as Schlow Centre Region Library, which is expanding its digital services with seven Zoom rooms for groups, organizations and businesses to use.

Organizations such as The Rivet, a community workshop in State College, are still holding online sessions to discuss topics such as digital design

WORST: Getting swept into the infodemic and reading too much about coronavirus

Although it is only normal to want to stay in touch and informed during a global pandemic, it’s important to take a break and not go down a news media spiral.

One of the best ways to contain one’s fears surrounding the coronavirus is to designate a specific time each day to read the news and remind yourself that as long as you are taking the necessary precautions and practicing social distancing, it is pointless to succumb to full-fledged panic.

BEST: Volunteering

Many people continue to find ways to give back to their community and ask how they can help. One of the most obvious ways to do this is to donate money to local organizations or individuals in need of financial assistance.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

How to support small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic | Opinion In the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, the survival of small businesses is in jeopardy.

However, many other organizations such as State College Area School District Community Support are specifically looking for people to donate their time as transport or childcare volunteers or by donating their food and supplies such as paper bags to pack food.

For more information on how to donate or volunteer in Centre County: https://cccovid19response.org/how-to-help/

BEST: Having fear in healthy doses

Although it is in no one’s best interest to feed into social media posts of panic-buying toilet paper and hand sanitizer, it is still important to stay informed.

Amid the pandemic, a healthy dose of fear brought on by credible sources is natural and particularly important for those potentially experiencing coronavirus symptoms or who are uncertain about how they should respond to local coronavirus concerns.