The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 1,598 new coronavirus cases in the commonwealth on Thursday, bringing the total to 177,520 cases.

In Centre County, there are now 3,614 total cases.

Pennsylvania reported 21 new deaths Thursday. The commonwealth has now had 8,432 deaths statewide, 14 of which were in Centre County.

The recovery rate in Pennsylvania is 80%. A total of 2,089,197 patients have tested negative, and 32,748 have tested negative in Centre County.