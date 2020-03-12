Penn State athletes learned on Thursday that their 2020 seasons would be no more due to coronavirus concerns.

Some players, such as Penn State men's basketball's Lamar Stevens, men's hockey's Liam Folkes, wrestling's Mark Hall and many others, had to come to terms with the fact that they suited up as Nittany Lions for the last time without even knowing it.

Heartbroken 💔😓 — Lamar Stevens (@LamarStevens11) March 12, 2020

Sad to see senior year ending like this. Tough thinking that we won’t put on a Nittany Lion jersey again. Thank you @PennStateMHKY #WEARE https://t.co/DKvlEWBhXd — Liam Folkes (@liamfolkes26) March 12, 2020

Not the way I thought my senior year would end but a huge thank you to @PennStateMHKY and it’s fans, @TheRoarZone, my fellow seniors, teammates and everyone that made 4 years so special #WeAre https://t.co/9OkkS0V0B9 — Brandon Biro (@bbiro22) March 12, 2020

Thank you @JustinJBasch this means a lot. I’m having a lot of feeling about what is going on right now that I’m having a hard time expressing. https://t.co/neGxgAgS8v — Vincenzo Joseph (@CenzoJoseph) March 12, 2020

Not how I imagined my last year as a collegiate athlete to end but very fortunate for the relationships I’ve made the last 4 years. To my fellow classmates, thank you. Thank you @PennStateMHKY and everyone involved for making it an incredible experience. #WeAre https://t.co/1PGCGWXJ3t — Nate Sucese (@nate_sucese) March 12, 2020

Sad to see my time at this incredible university come to an end. Thank you to @PennStateMHKY, @TheRoarZone, my coaches, staff, teammates and family for making my time at this university so special. #WeAre forever. 3-1 out ✌🏻 https://t.co/iU5vzAQOJ4 — Peyton Jones (@Peyton_Jones31) March 12, 2020

Some athletes, such as Mac O'Keefe and Grant Ament of Penn State men's lacrosse, took the time to honor their teammates that they shared the field with throughout their careers.

Wrestling's Roman Bravo-Young took the time to reflect on his season, but also provided a message to his supporters: "Stay safe out there!"

😢It sucks knowing that the time we put in for this long season, injuries that we withstand, and the mental roller coaster we endeavor will be taken away. Everything happens for a reason though. Stay safe out there! pic.twitter.com/72HQdbpehf — Roman Bravo-Young (@RomanBravoYoung) March 12, 2020

