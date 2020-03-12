Men's Basketball, Guard Myreon Jones (0)
Guard Myreon Jones (0) hangs his head during the alma mater after the men’s basketball game against No. 16 Michigan State at the Bryce Jordan Center on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. No. 16 Michigan State defeated No. 20 Penn State 79-71.

 Caitlin Lee

Penn State athletes learned on Thursday that their 2020 seasons would be no more due to coronavirus concerns.

Some players, such as Penn State men's basketball's Lamar Stevens, men's hockey's Liam Folkes, wrestling's Mark Hall and many others, had to come to terms with the fact that they suited up as Nittany Lions for the last time without even knowing it.

Lamar Stevens Instagram post
Mark Hall Instagram post

Some athletes, such as Mac O'Keefe and Grant Ament of Penn State men's lacrosse, took the time to honor their teammates that they shared the field with throughout their careers.

Grant Ament Instagram story
Mac O'Keefe Instagram story

Wrestling's Roman Bravo-Young took the time to reflect on his season, but also provided a message to his supporters: "Stay safe out there!"

