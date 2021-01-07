The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported the first confirmed case of the coronavirus variant on Thursday, known as SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.7, in the commonwealth.

According to the DOH, the case is confirmed in Dauphin County following international exposure. The individual has mild symptoms and is currently in isolation at home.

As of Monday, three other states reported confirmed cases of the coronavirus variant including California, Colorado and Florida.

The variant is reported to be the same strain initially discovered in England in December, which prompted the country's Prime Minister Boris Johnson to shut down parts of the country.

