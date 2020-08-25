As Penn State students began returning to campus this past weekend, some students and community members were dismayed to see large gatherings of people disregarding coronavirus mitigation guidelines.

Given that other universities have seen dozens of coronavirus cases arise shortly after opening this fall, here’s what Penn State students should do if they think they have contracted the virus, and what happens if they test positive.

What to do if you think you might have the coronavirus

According to Penn State’s virus information website, students who think they are experiencing coronavirus symptoms should immediately begin isolating themselves and contact University Health Services to get a coronavirus test.

According to Penn State spokesperson Lisa Powers, students experiencing symptoms “should begin the screening process over the phone by contacting the UHS Advice Nurse line at 814-863-4463.”

If you receive a positive test from a testing source outside of the university, you should “reach out to Contact Tracing and Student Support Services at 814-863-8800,” according to a university press release.

If you have been in contact with someone who has the coronavirus, the university requires that you quarantine for 14 days since you last had contact with the individual.

Students who live on campus should quarantine in their dorms, and “case managers will evaluate needs” for off-campus students, according to the university’s virus information website.

If students develop symptoms while they are in quarantine, they should contact UHS or their primary care provider, although according to Powers, the university recommends that all students seek coronavirus treatment from UHS.

What happens if you get the coronavirus

Anyone who tests positive for the coronavirus must isolate for at least 10 days, and Penn State is housing students who have tested positive in the Eastview Terrace apartments.

The university said off-campus students who test positive for the virus can also stay in Eastview Terrace if there is room, although administrators have acknowledged that it is possible the buildings may run out of rooms.

Once a student tests positive, they will be placed in isolation and receive “detailed instructions,” for what to do, according to Powers.

Students will also work individually with a case manager who will coordinate services for the student, including meal delivery and academic support.

If off-campus students aren’t able to stay in the university’s isolation housing, they will still be assigned a case manager who can help them figure out a plan for isolating safely, Powers said via email.

Case managers will check on students in isolation daily to evaluate the status of their mental and physical health.

Recovering from the coronavirus

If a student is asymptomatic throughout their entire isolation process, they only need to isolate for 10 days.

For those who did display symptoms, according to a university press release, students must isolate for at least 10 days since their symptoms first appear and “must have an improvement in symptoms and be fever-free for 24 hours without taking fever-reducing medication” before leaving isolation.

The press release recommends monitoring symptoms carefully and contacting a health care provider if they worsen.

If students require serious medical care, they will receive treatment at Mount Nittany Medical Center.

The press release said students should try to avoid contracting the coronavirus through wearing masks, following social distancing guidelines and washing their hands frequently. These practices also prevent students who are carrying the virus from spreading it to others.

