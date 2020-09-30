Penn State has canceled its spring 2021 study abroad programs in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, according to an email sent to students Wednesday morning.

The decision was aided by the unknown logistics of traveling outside the United States and the possibility that a student could not return to their home country, the email said.

The expected “second-wave” of the virus in the upcoming months and factors such as limited travel, and financial and academic issues were other reasons for the program’s decision, according to the email.

The email emphasized this decision "in no way" reflects the university's plans for the spring 2021 semester "of residential instruction."

Any student who may not graduate on time or meet degree requirements due to the cancellation can file a petition for an academic exception.

Students are encouraged to contact their Education Abroad Adviser with any questions.

The Penn State education abroad application for spring 2021 will be deactivated and the $250 Education Abroad Administrative fee will not be charged.

In order to avoid fees, students should reach out to their education abroad program representative.