Penn State’s Office of Educational Equity offers a number of resources and accommodations for students with learning disabilities — but when classes were moved online, these resources and accomodations had to be modified.

In the transition to remote learning, the university’s usual methods of assistance to these students had to change to fit with the new educational structure — potentially adding an additional layer of stress for these students.

For Ryan Parry, the switch to remote learning has meant a change in typical class practices.

Parry (freshman-animal science) relies upon a sign language interpreter during in-person instruction to ensure he understands what his professors are saying.

Parry also makes use of a note-taker — or someone who takes notes on the lesson and sends them to him at the end of class — in each of his lecture courses. This way, he said he could focus on obtaining and fully understanding the information via his interpreter.

With the switch to online learning, however, Parry said he can no longer make use of an interpreter or note-taker.

Like some other Penn State students, Parry said his classes take the form of live Zoom sessions — which are recorded and later posted on Canvas — or a pre-recorded lecture uploaded on Canvas.

Because of this, he said he has been watching the recordings of each class and “relying on closed captions 100 percent” to understand what his professors are saying in each lecture.

Parry said the downside of using the closed caption function on Zoom and Canvas is that it does not produce the captions for each video instantly.

“It’s actually harder to learn because I need closed captions for all videos and lectures, so I have to wait an extra few days for the captions to become available,” Parry said via email. “Basically, I am behind everyone else since I have to wait.”

Parry said it has also been difficult using the chat function on Zoom to ask any questions he has while also trying to pay attention to the lecture.

Avery Everett developed a learning disability after sustaining four concussions in a year and a half prior to the start of the 2019-20 academic year.

These concussions led to a neurological disorder which impaired her ability to process learning materials.

Everett (senior-energy engineering) said she receives extended time on assignments, quizzes and exams from Student Disability Resources, and ideally, these accommodations would transfer to remote learning.

She said remote learning has been particularly hard for her because she is still in what is considered “post-concussive syndrome range,” meaning she can quickly develop a migraine if she spends too much time looking at a screen.

Everett is in a thermodynamics and an air pollution class both taught by the same professor who decided not to do Zoom lectures, which she said created additional hardships for her.

“It doesn’t help that some of my professors aren’t offering the Zoom conferences, because I basically have to learn the material myself,” Everett said.

The one class Everett does have Zoom lectures for was already hard for her to keep up with in person, and she said the digital lectures have only increased these difficulties.

Everett said she thinks professors are trying their best to adapt during this transition period, as it is a transition for everyone — not just students with disabilities. But she still feels the impacts of the transition, regardless.

“Certain professors are basically forgetting about people who have learning disabilities in a way — at least that's how it feels,” Everett said.

Because of the complications that may arise for students with disabilities in the switch to remote learning, the university is working to ease these students into this transition.

Terry Watson, the assistant director for World Campus’s Office of Disability Services, said one of the biggest struggles for students transitioning to online classes is losing the active engagement of a real classroom.

Watson said his World Campus students are already used to this online learning process, and he is using this experience to help students from other Penn State campuses who may be struggling.

Last week, Watson worked with a disability specialist from Harvard University to present a Zoom webinar on providing disability services to students from a distance. He said they discussed how students can adapt to technology and new equipment, how to differentiate which accommodations are needed in person versus online, and how universities can create contingency plans for these scenarios, among other things.

It is also important to Watson that students maintain their developing relationships with Penn State faculty and staff, and he said if a student has a relationship with a disability specialist, they should continue to work together during the remote learning period.

Anita Graham — manager of access for Penn State World Campus — said she encourages students with disabilities who are struggling with remote learning to reach out to someone who can provide them with support.

Graham said all Penn State campuses have a disability resource office that these students can contact. Each office has some form of case manager that can direct students to the best possible source of help, according to Graham.

If a student is struggling to adapt to the online class format, Graham also recommended reaching out to their professors, teaching assistants or Counseling and Psychological Services.

Graham added that it typically takes two semesters to create a new online course for World Campus, which is much more time than Penn State instructors were given to make the transition to remote learning.

Because of this, Graham said professors are figuring everything out just as students are.

According to Watson and Graham, all of the university’s disability resource offices meet once a month to discuss how students with disabilities can be best accommodated.

In the switch to online learning, Graham said these meetings — being conducted via Zoom for the foreseeable future — will allow the World Campus office to help the other Penn State campuses adapt to the new online format.

Max Haughin was diagnosed with attention deficit disorder when he was in fifth grade, and has received accommodations in school ever since. For the most part, this includes extra time for in-class assignments and exams.

Haughin (junior-recreation parks and tourism management) said he has found it easier to concentrate on his classes from the privacy of his own home, without the potential distractions of a modern classroom.

Haughin said his accommodations for time extensions have transferred well to remote learning, but he did say it is hard without a professor or a proctor to guide his work.

Haughin and Everett both said they had not received any additional information from Student Disability Resources since the transition to remote learning — only that the office encourages students to reach out to them if they have questions about accommodations.

The most important advice Haughin had for students who may be in similar situations is to keep open lines of communication with professors, as well as the disability offices.

Parry said he feels the university has done a good job of making sure his education is not suffering from the transition to remote learning.

“[Penn State has] been really good with keeping in touch with me and making sure that I’m on the same pace as everyone else, as well as ensuring that I understand everything that’s going on and that I have equal access,” Parry said.