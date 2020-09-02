The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an increase of 816 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, including 21 additional deaths, according to the Pennsylvnia Depertment of Health.

Centre County has added 47 new cases, which is the county's largest single-day increase to date. There are 26 confirmed cases in the 16802 University Park zip code and 162 cases in the 16801 State College zip code.

Pennsylvania has a confirmed total of 131,752 coronavirus cases and 7,712 deaths.

Centre County accounts for 491 of those confirmed cases and 11 deaths. The county's total population is 162,805, making the death rate in Centre County 6.8.

A total of 1,552,085 of Pennsylvania’s population have tested negative for the virus.