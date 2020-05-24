The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 67,713 positive coronavirus cases across the commonwealth on Sunday. This is an increase in 730 cases from Saturday.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in March, 5,124 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported, and 328,382 people have tested negative across the state.

The department also released a new statistic, reporting that 60% of people who tested positive for the coronavirus have recovered.

Centre County has confirmed a total of 146 positive coronavirus cases, an additional three from Saturday, and 1,879 people have tested negative for the virus in Centre County.