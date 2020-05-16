There have been an additional 989 positive cases of coronavirus as of Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 61,611, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The number of deaths related to the coronavirus has now increased to 4,403 statewide, while a total of 266,225 patients have tested negative to date.

Centre County remains at 129 positive cases, with no additional deaths and 1,438 patients having tested negative.

