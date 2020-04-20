The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 948 new cases of the coronavirus in Pennsylvania on Monday, the first time a day-to-day increase has been under 1,000 cases since March 24.

The total reported cases throughout the commonwealth is now 33,232 cases, with 1,204 total deaths statewide. 129,720 individuals have tested negative to date.

There were no new cases reported in Centre County, which currently has 73 cases. The first confirmed coronavirus-related death in the county was confirmed on Friday as an 89-year old man who was being treated at Mount Nittany Medical Center.

