The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 970 positive cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases statewide to 112,048.

A total of 108,907 of those cases are confirmed, while 3,141 were reported probable.

An additional 15,965 patients have tested negative for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of patients testing negative to 1,104,824.

In Centre County, five additional cases have been confirmed bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 319. A total of 8,644 patients have tested negative, and the death toll remains unchanged at 10.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE