Editor’s note: All numbers come directly from Penn State’s coronavirus dashboard

Penn State reported 220 new coronavirus cases at University Park Friday. This brings the university-wide total to 1,406 positive cases, according to data reported since Aug. 7 on the online coronavirus dashboard.

At University Park, there are a total reported 320 cases from this week’s data, including 306 from on-demand testing and 14 from random testing.

A total of 17,694 University Park students have been tested since Aug. 7, including 7,304 on-demand and 13,990 selected randomly.

One Penn State employee tested positive for the coronavirus at University Park from a random test last week. Penn State reported no new positive employee tests this week.

A total of 539 employee tests were conducted and 461 tested negative. Seventy-seven employees are waiting for their test results.

Penn State’s commonwealth campuses reported a total of 35 cases, although no commonwealth campus has new cases this week.

A total of 144 students are in on-campus isolation and 41 students are in on-campus quarantine. A total of 656 students have completed their isolation periods, now considered cases that are “no longer active.”

Across University Park’s campus this week, a total of 3,927 students tested negative for the virus. A total of 19,028 students have tested negative since Aug. 7.

A total of 895 students are waiting for their test results.