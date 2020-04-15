Penn State professor Jason Williams helped to design and produce a new face shield to help healthcare employees and essential workers protect themselves from the coronavirus.

Williams — an assistant teaching professor of plastics engineering technology at Penn State Behrend and the head of the Medical Plastics Center of Excellence — was contacted by his colleagues at Penn State who were working on open source face shields.

He has 30 years of experience designing plastics.

When creating the initial design, he said it only took him a few hours to make.

Williams said the white label face shields are produced using the injection-moulding process, which creates a more optimized and stronger piece of personal protective equipment. This also allows for the face shield to be sterilized more safely and thoroughly, he said.

He originally intended to use Penn State’s facilities, but needed to manufacture the injection moulds elsewhere since they were not available through the university.

Williams reached out to local companies in the Erie area who had the capabilities to make the moulds. He made contact with Ian Charnas, director of innovation and technology for the Sears think[box] at Case Western Reserve University, who was working on a similar project.

“The two of us got to talking and we decided to work together on this project,” Williams said. “[Charnas] already had the clear shields and rubber straps sourced, so we decided to put our talents together. So it was Ian, myself and a gentleman named Bill Wabbit who works at a design company in Cleveland called Nottingham Spirk. We revised the design and started retooling.”

Wabbit, engineering project manager at Nottingham Spirk, said he went to college with Charnas where they originally became friends.

“He is always working on a project on the side,” Wabbit said.

Wabbit said Williams had an idea for a project that would help with coronavirus efforts. He asked Wabbit’s advice about the face shield design and if it was something that could be mass produced.

Charnas began to explore ways to create mass quantities of PPE.

“As I talked to the hospital's supply chain people and their innovation people, they indicated to me that they really can’t accept those 3-D printed designs [because] they’re just too hard to sterilize," he said. "[Wabbit] and I started working on a face shield design that would be more broadly sterilized...right now what you’re seeing in engineering and innovation is fierce cooperation, which is really refreshing.”

Charnas said the next crucial step was finding a company that could help mass produce the face shields and tools, such as casts and dies, very quickly.

“I reached out to Port Erie Plastics and at first they were willing to do the moulds pro-bono, and that’s when I realized the project was really going to move forward,” Wabbit said.

With their current capabilities, they can produce 5,000 parts a day. The team hopes to earn enough capital to make another set of casts and dies which can ramp up production to 10,000 parts a day.

Wabbit said the advantages of the white label face shield are that it is low cost and a simple design.

“The reason why it was designed simply is so that it can be made quickly and inexpensively out on the field,” he said. “I won’t say it is any better or worse than the other ones out there — it could just get in the hands of healthcare providers to help out.”

So far, the Cleveland Clinic was the first to order 100,000 face shields, and they also have several hospitals in Cleveland and throughout Pennsylvania that are interested.

“We’re selling these to anybody in the region who needs assistance,” Williams said. “If some [producer of PPE] can’t supply an area, we try to step in and vice versa. It’s a nice cooperative network that has formed kind of quickly. We’re trying to take care of some of those small rural hospitals that don’t have as much clout, but still have needs.”

Williams said he utilized his remote learning classes to help design the face shield, teaching his students about plastic-part design and having them review the design. He said some design changes came from his students.

Wabbit emphasized the importance of open-source design face shield.

“Though we can’t produce enough to supply the entire country, by open-sourcing our design so that other manufacturers across the country can open up their own tooling, hopefully that helps out the whole country,” he said.