The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 994 positive coronavirus cases, bringing the commonwealth total to 97,665 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have also been 870,984 negative cases, 6,957 virus-related deaths and a 76% recovery rate in Pennsylvania.

Additionally, Centre County has had a total of 262 positive cases — an increase in 11 cases from Monday, July 13 — and 5,918 negative cases. The county has also had eight virus-related deaths.

All statistics are based on information from midnight on Wednesday, July 15.

RELATED