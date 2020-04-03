During a press conference Friday, April 3, Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine and Gov. Tom Wolf cautioned commonwealth residents against relying on projections for the virus’s effects in Pennsylvania. Wolf also condemned the increase in racism and violence against people of Asian backgrounds.

During the question-and-answer portion of the briefing, Levine received several questions about models projecting the coronavirus’s spread in Pennsylvania.

Some models show the coronavirus peaking in Pennsylvania in July, and other models indicate that Pennsylvania’s healthcare system will likely not be overwhelmed if current trends continue.

In response, Levine referenced Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases, and said the coronavirus — not people — control the timetable of the disease.

Wolf agreed with Levine and stressed that the models are encouraging only if Pennsylvanians continue to practice social distancing measures. If people do not follow the commonwealth’s guidelines on social distancing, the virus will spread much more than models predict.

In his remarks, Wolf addressed the recent rise in racism against people of Asian backgrounds. Wolf said that Pennsylvania was founded on tolerance, and urged people not to let the stress and fear of their current situation compromise those values.

“I fully back the Pennsylvania State Police in pursuing charges against anyone engaging in a hate crime,” Wolf said. “But more importantly, I am advocating for all Pennsylvanians to take a stand against anti-Asian sentiments.”