With phase two of Centre Foundation’s COVID-19 ACTION Fund underway, a total of $158,500 has been allocated to nonprofits, according to a press release.

The ACTION — Activating Contributions to Invest in Operations of Nonprofits — Fund originally had $150,000 to distribute but community donations raised an additional $8,500.

The Centre Foundation's Board of Directors approved 41 grants on Oct. 1 that will aid Centre County nonprofits, according to Sierra Keller, the communications and events coordinator for the foundation.

Funding will "support the operational or programmatic needs" of the nonprofits as they continue to provide services during the pandemic.