Penn State’s College of Arts and Architecture, along with the School of Music and the Center for the Performing Arts, have canceled their production of French composer Georges Bizet’s opera “Carmen.”

This is on the list of many events and programs that have been canceled university-wide following the decision to shift to online learning from March 16 to at least April 3.

“[To] attempt to continue, we believe that we would be putting our students, the community of children and adult singers, the dancers and the audience at risk,” David Frego, director of the School of Music, said in a press release issued by the Center for the Performing Arts.

The press release also stated that remote learning prevents the ability to have in-person rehearsals.

Ticket holders will be refunded through the methods used for the purchase.

