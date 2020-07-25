The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 1,054 positive coronavirus cases on Saturday, bringing the commonwealth total to 106,625 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, Pennsylvania has reported 1,016,705 negative cases, 7,114 virus-related deaths and a 75% recovery rate.

Additionally, Centre County reported 281 confirmed cases on Saturday, an increase in five from Friday. The county reported 7,623 negative cases and 9 virus-related deaths.

