An additional 776 coronavirus cases were reported Wednesday in Pennsylvania, bringing the total cases reported to 146,990, according to data provided by the Pennsylvania Health Department.

According to the data, 7,903 deaths have occurred in Pennsylvania.

There are 1,708,131 total negative cases to date and 82% of patients have recovered from the virus.

In Centre County, there are an additional 59 cases for a total of 1,508 total cases, including 1,449 confirmed and 59 probable cases. There are 21,479 patients who have tested negative.

The death toll is 11 in Centre County. Two people are currently hospitalized.